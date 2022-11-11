Pick against the spread, over/under for Nuggets vs. Celtics on Friday

We have a big-time matchup on the Friday NBA slate as the Denver Nuggets hit the road to battle the Boston Celtics at 7 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the TD Garden in Boston and will be broadcasting nationally on NBA TV.

Denver (8-3) is currently rolling on a four-game win streak and last edged the Pacers in a 122-119 victory Wednesday. The Nuggets managed to erase an eight-point deficit in the fourth quarter and eventually stormed ahead to pick up the road win. Nikola Jokic was in foul trouble, but still put up 24 points and six assists in the contest.

Boston (8-3) has also won four straight heading into this matchup and last burned the Pistons in a 128-112 victory on Wednesday. The Celtics led throughout the contest and was able to hold Detroit to just 21.2% shooting from three. Jayson Tatum had 31 points and five assists in the win.

Boston enters the game as a 4.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 230.

Nuggets vs. Celtics, 7 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nuggets +4.5

This is a tough game to prognosticate considering that both teams are cruising on their respective win streaks heading into the showdown. The C’s will be without Malcolm Brogdon due to a hamstring injury and that blow to their depth could play a role down the stretch. With the margins being razor thin between these two foes, I’ll lean with the Nuggets to cover in what should be a nail-biter.

Over/Under: Over 230

These are two over-friendly teams with Boston having an over record of 7-4 and Denver being 6-5. Considering the scoring prowess of the stars on both sides, 230 seems low enough for the two teams to cross with ease.