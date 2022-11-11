Pick against the spread, over/under for Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies on Friday

The lone NBA matchup on ESPN this evening will feature a rematch from last year’s Western conference playoff bracket as the Minnesota Timberwolves hit the road to meet the Memphis Grizzlies. The game will take place at the FedExForum in Memphis and will tip at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Minnesota (5-7) has dropped two straight heading into its four-game road trip and were last toppled by the Suns in a 129-117 loss on Wednesday. The Wolves fell into a hole midway through the first quarter and could never climb out of it, trailing Phoenix by 27 at one point in the contest. Rudy Gobert provided 25 points and 11 rebounds in the setback.

Memphis (8-4) has won four of its last five contests and last edged the Spurs in a 124-122 overtime victory on Wednesday. The Grizzlies jumped out on an 11-2 run to begin OT and that was enough to put San Antonio down for the win. Both Ja Morant and Desmond Bane dropped 32 points apiece in the victory.

Memphis enters the game as a 4-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 234.

Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies, 9:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Grizzlies -4

I’m going to ride the hot hand and pick the Grizzlies to cover at home here. The team has gotten an added boost by Bane playing at an All-Star level this season while the Wolves are still working through some lineup issues early in the season. Roll with the home team here.

Over/Under: Under 234

Minnesota is 4-8 in O/U this season and will at least try to muck this game up on the defensive end. Take the under in this one as both teams won’t quite reach the 234 threshold.