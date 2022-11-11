Pick against the spread, over/under for Cavaliers vs. Warriors on Friday

The Cleveland Cavaliers will face off against the Golden State Warriors Friday, with tipoff set for 10 p.m. ET. The Cavaliers are on a two-game losing streak but remain near the top of the East while the Warriors enter this game after some extended rest.

Golden State is a 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 231.5.

Cavaliers vs. Warriors, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Warriors -2.5

Golden State last played Monday at home after a five-game road trip where the team went 0-5. The Warriors should be able to continue thriving at Chase Center, where they are 4-1 on the season. Cleveland is a bit down right now after consecutive losses, so it’s best to back the home team Friday.

Over/Under: Over 231.5

These are two of the top scoring teams in the league. The Warriors rank third in points per game while the Cavaliers are seventh. Golden State also ranks 29th in points allowed per game. The Warriors are coming off an extended break and that should help them execute better on both ends of the floor but the over is still the safer play here.