Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Friday, November 11

We’ve got a strong eight-game slate Friday in the NBA, which gives us a considerable selection of player props to break down. Here’s a few we like for the day’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Ja Morant over 30.5 points vs. Timberwolves (-120)

This was a fun playoff series last year with both teams going back and forth in each contest. There were also some huge blown leads in that series, which makes this is a fun rematch early in the season. Morant averaged 21.5 points per game in that series but the T-Wolves no longer have Patrick Beverley to hound him. Look for the Grizzlies guard to make a statement Friday.

Devin Booker over 5.5 assists vs. Magic (-160)

Although Booker is naturally a scorer, he’s also becoming a strong distributor. The shooting guard had 10 assists in the team’s last contest, largely because Chris Paul didn’t play. If Paul doesn’t play again tonight, Booker should be able to top this mark. He’s gone over this line just four times in 11 games but has three instances where he recorded five assists.

Bobby Portis under 12.5 rebounds vs. Spurs (-105)

Portis is a strong rebounder in general and with Giannis Antetokounmpo out, the big man is set to have more opportunities on the glass. However, this is too high a number to take the over. Portis has only gone over this line once all season and has two instances of 12 rebounds. Even against a weak Spurs team, back Portis to go under on this line.