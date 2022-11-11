NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Friday, November 11

The Friday night NBA slate will feature several intriguing matchups and that presents you an opportunity to strike it big on value picks in NBA DFS.. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Bones Hyland, Denver Nuggets, $4,800

Averaging 24 fantasy points per game, Hyland has been one of the best value plays through the first month of the NBA season. The Nuggets and DFS users have gotten bang for their buck out of the second-year player with him averaging 14.0 points and 3.7 assists off the bench so far this year. With the Nuggets facing the Celtics tonight, consider adding Hyland to you starting lineup.

Kevin Love, Cleveland Cavaliers, $4,800

As the Cavs have rolled this year, Love has been an effective veteran coming off the bench. He’s been poking his head for about 20 minutes a game and gone to work in the post, putting up 12.3 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. That has netted DFS users 27.3 fantasy points per outing and that makes him a good value candidate when the team faces the Warriors tonight.

Malik Monk, Sacramento Kings, $4,500

Monk has been a solid contributor in his first season for the Kings, averaging 12.2 points and 4.4 assists per game. That has netted DFS users 24.2 fantasy points per game and he’s shown an ability get into the 40’s a few times this season, like Monday against the Warriors. There’s a strong chance of him having a big performance against his former team in the Lakers tonight, so consider him for your lineups.