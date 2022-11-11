How to watch WWE Smackdown via live stream, what to watch for November 11 episode

WWE Friday Night Smackdown returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN.

We’re six days removed from the Crown Jewel pay-per-view and there will be a sharp shift in focus with Survivor Series WarGames taking place in just 15 days. The company will most likely step on the gas with the build but the focus of tonight’s show will feature two longtime rivals engage in their highest stakes match yet.

How to watch Friday Night Smackdown

Date: Friday, November 11

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: Fox

Live stream: Fox Live or Fox Now App

What to watch on Friday Night Smackdown

The main event of tonight’s show will feature the two greatest tag teams of the past decades renew their rivalry as The Usos will defend the undisputed Tag Team Championship against the New Day. There’s added stakes to this encounter as the champs are within just mere days of eclipsing the New Day’s record for the longest tag team championship reign in WWE history. These four opened up this week’s episode of Raw by going down memory lane and recounting their prior matchups in what was one of the best opening promos we’ve seen this year. We’ll see if the Usos can cross off the final checkmark of this reign of dominance or if the New Day can deny their greatest foe a shot at history.

As mentioned before, Survivor Series WarGames is fast approaching and we’ll most likely see matches being added to the card beginning tonight. The main participants of the women’s WarGames match were announced on Monday with Damage Control set to battle Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka, with more competitors still to be announced. With the Bloodline on the Survivor Series poster, we can easily assume those five will comprise one of the teams in the men’s match. That just leaves the question of who will oppose them. We should begin to get our answers tonight.

Also on the show, we’ll get Shinsuke Nakamura going one-on-one with Santos Escobar. We should also get more of Bray Wyatt as he deals with the looming presence of Uncle Howdy.