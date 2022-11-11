Friday Night Smackdown preview: Three questions heading into November 11 episode

WWE Friday Night Smackdown comes live from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis tonight as the company looks towards Survivor Series WarGames in just over two weeks.

Whether it’s an extremely important episode or a completely throwaway show that will be forgotten about in two weeks, there are always questions that surround each edition of Friday Night Smackdown. I’ll ask a few pertaining to tonight’s episode.

Who will win between the Usos and the New Day?

The main event of tonight’s show will feature the two greatest tag teams of the past decades renew their rivalry as The Usos will defend the undisputed Tag Team Championship against the New Day. There’s added stakes to this encounter as the champs are within just mere days of eclipsing the New Day’s record for the longest tag team championship reign in WWE history. These four opened up this week’s episode of Raw by going down memory lane and recounting their prior matchups in what was one of the best opening promos we’ve seen this year.

So who will get the ‘W’ and take the belts here? On one hand, the Bloodline has been unbeatable and their reign of dominance will only heighten with the Usos getting the tag title reign record tonight. On the other hand, it would be a compelling story to see the New Day deny their biggest rivals a shot at history. We’ll see who comes out on top.

Who will participate in the men’s WarGames match at Survivor Series?

Survivor Series WarGames is fast approaching and we’ll most likely see matches being added to the card beginning tonight. The main participants of the women’s WarGames match were announced on Monday with Damage Control set to battle Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka, with more competitors still to be announced. That leaves the question of who will participate in the men’s match.

The Bloodline is on the Survivor Series poster and we can easily assume those five will comprise one of the teams in the men’s match. That just leaves the question of who will oppose them. Plenty of superstars like Drew McIntyre could potentially step up and throw down the challenge and we’ll see who will battle them.

What will we get Bray Wyatt tonight?

Bray Wyatt’s promos continue to get interrupted by the mysterious Uncle Howdy and that was the case at Crown Jewel last Saturday. We should see the next chapter of this story tonight.