The DraftKings Shop is having a one-day only right now!

The sale began at 12:01 a.m. ET, the DraftKings Shop will be running up to a 20% discount on select items in the Games section of the shop.

Visit the DraftKings Shop to find out which DraftKings items you can get for sale to help liven up your game room! The sale ends at 11:59 p.m. ET tonight (November 11)!