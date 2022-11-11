 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NCAA College Basketball Schedule for Friday, November 11

The Veterans Day slate in college basketball will be packed, including two power programs meeting on the deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln.

By Nick Simon
NCAA Basketball: North Florida at Gonzaga James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

We’ve reached the first weekend of the 2022-23 college basketball season and there will be plenty of matchups to dive into on Friday.

The marquee game of the evening will feature the return of the Armed Forces Classic for Veterans Day as No. 2 Gonzaga will face Michigan State on the deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln off the coast of San Diego, CA at 6:30 p.m. ET. Both powerhouse programs handled business in their respective season openers earlier in the week with Gonzaga crushing North Florida 104-63 while Michigan State hammered Northern Arizona 73-55. This will be the ninth Armed Forces Classic and the first one to be played since 2019.

Several other ranked teams will also be in action tonight, including No. 1 North Carolina facing Charleston, No. 4 Kentucky hosting Duquesne, and No. 5 Baylor battling Norfolk State.

Here are the complete odds DraftKings Sportsbook, including spread and totals, with the TV and streaming schedule for NCAA Basketball on Friday, November 11:

NCAA Basketball Schedule, Odds for November 11

Team Time/TV Spread Over/Under
Team Time/TV Spread Over/Under
Detroit Mercy 1:00 PM +9−110  139 −115
Boston College ESPN+ -9−110  139 −105
Toledo 5:00 PM +4.5−110  156.5 −110
UAB N/A -4.5−110  156.5 −110
Delaware 5:00 PM -1−110  130 −115
Air Force N/A +1−110  130 −105
Fresno State 5:00 PM -1−110  130.5 −115
UC Santa Barbara N/A +1−110  130.5 −105
Houston 6:00 PM -22−105  133.5 −110
Saint Josephs CBSSN +22−115  133.5 −110
Louisiana-Lafayette 6:00 PM -2.5−110  142.5 −115
Harvard ESPN+ +2.5−110  142.5 −105
Michigan State 6:30 PM .+11.5-110  145.5 −110
Gonzaga ESPN -11.5-110  145.5 −110
Villanova 7:00 PM -6.5−105  135 −110
Temple ESPNU +6.5−115  135 −110
Duquesne 7:00 PM +18−105  143.5 −110
Kentucky SECN -18−115  143.5 −110
Kansas State 7:00 PM -7−110  133.5 −110
California Pac-12 Net +7−110  133.5 −110
Mississippi State 7:00 PM -6−110  130 −105
Akron N/A +6−110  130 −115
Florida State 7:00 PM -1.5−105  143.5 −110
UCF ESPN+ +1.5−115  143.5 −110
Clemson 7:00 PM -2.5−110  137.5 −110
South Carolina ESPN+ SECN +2.5−110  137.5 −110
UNC Greensboro 7:00 PM +10−110  132 −110
Miami FL ESPN+ ACCN -10−110  132 −110
Iona 7:00 PM -2.5−110  151 −110
Hofstra N/A +2.5−110  151 −110
CSU Bakersfield 7:00 PM +19.5−110  135 −110
Utah N/A -19.5−110  135 −110
West Virginia 7:00 PM -2.5−110  138 −110
Pittsburgh ESPN+ ACCN +2.5−110  138 −110
SMU 7:00 PM +11.5−105  135 −110
Dayton ESPN+ -11.5−115  135 −110
Florida Atlantic 7:00 PM +6.5−110  135.5 −105
Ole Miss ESPN+ SECN -6.5−110  135.5 −115
Southern Mississippi 7:00 PM +17.5−110  135.5 −115
Vanderbilt ESPN+ SECN -17.5−110  135.5 −105
Charleston 7:00 PM +22−115  160 −110
North Carolina ACCN+ -22−105  160 −110
UNI 7:00 PM +8.5−110  138 −110
Richmond ESPN+ -8.5−110  138 −110
Old Dominion 7:00 PM -2.5−110  135 −110
Drexel N/A +2.5−110  135 −110
Belmont 7:00 PM +9−105  145.5 −110
Furman ESPN+ -9−115  145.5 −110
Bowling Green 7:00 PM +7.5−110  153 −110
Oakland ESPN+ -7.5−110  153 −110
Stanford 7:30 PM +4.5−110  135 −115
Wisconsin FS1 -4.5−110  135 −105
Fordham 8:00 PM +19−115  140 −105
Arkansas ESPN+ SECN -19−105  140 −115
North Carolina A&T 8:00 PM +24.5−110  153 −105
Iowa N/A -24.5−110  153 −115
South Florida 8:00 PM +20−110  134 −110
Auburn ESPN+ SECN -20−110  134 −110
Montana 8:00 PM +17−110  143 −115
Xavier FS2 -17−110  143 −105
Pennsylvania 8:00 PM +12.5−115  150.5 −110
Missouri ESPN+ SECN -12.5−105  150.5 −110
Abilene Christian 8:00 PM +12.5−110  141 −110
Texas A&M ESPN+ SECN -12.5−110  141 −110
Loyola Chicago 8:00 PM -11−115  138.5 −110
UIC ESPN+ +11−105  138.5 −110
Chicago State 8:00 PM +12−110  143.5 −105
Saint Thomas MN N/A -12−110  143.5 −115
Northern Illinois 8:00 PM +16.5−110  139.5 −110
Northwestern N/A -16.5−110  139.5 −110
Georgia 8:30 PM +6.5−110  143 −115
Wake Forest ACCN -6.5−110  143 −105
Elon 8:30 PM +6.5−110  141.5 −110
ETSU ESPN+ -6.5−110  141.5 −110
Kansas City 9:00 PM +23.5−110  143 −110
Illinois BTN -23.5−110  143 −110
Eastern Michigan 9:00 PM +20.5−110  143 −110
Michigan ESPNU -20.5−110  143 −110
South Alabama 9:00 PM +9.5−110  148.5 −115
New Mexico N/A -9.5−110  148.5 −105
Bradley 9:00 PM +8.5−110  137.5 −110
Utah State N/A -8.5−110  137.5 −110
Eastern Washington 9:30 PM +3−110  147.5 −115
Yale N/A -3−110  147.5 −105
Pepperdine 10:00 PM -2.5−115  150.5 −105
Cal State Fullerton ESPN+ +2.5−105  150.5 −115
Western Illinois 10:00 PM +16.5−110  148.5 −105
DePaul FS2 -16.5−110  148.5 −115
Portland State 10:00 PM +13−110  148.5 −110
Portland N/A -13−110  148.5 −110
BYU 10:30 PM +10−110  136.5 −115
San Diego State N/A -10−110  136.5 −105
Long Beach State 11:00 PM +19−115  144 −110
UCLA Pac-12 Net -19−105  144 −110
UC Irvine 11:00 PM +14.5−115  137.5 −110
Oregon N/A -14.5−105  137.5 −110

More From DraftKings Nation