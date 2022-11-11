NCAA College Basketball Schedule for Friday, November 11

We’ve reached the first weekend of the 2022-23 college basketball season and there will be plenty of matchups to dive into on Friday.

The marquee game of the evening will feature the return of the Armed Forces Classic for Veterans Day as No. 2 Gonzaga will face Michigan State on the deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln off the coast of San Diego, CA at 6:30 p.m. ET. Both powerhouse programs handled business in their respective season openers earlier in the week with Gonzaga crushing North Florida 104-63 while Michigan State hammered Northern Arizona 73-55. This will be the ninth Armed Forces Classic and the first one to be played since 2019.

Several other ranked teams will also be in action tonight, including No. 1 North Carolina facing Charleston, No. 4 Kentucky hosting Duquesne, and No. 5 Baylor battling Norfolk State.

Here are the complete odds DraftKings Sportsbook, including spread and totals, with the TV and streaming schedule for NCAA Basketball on Friday, November 11: