LeBron James, Cade Cunningham, Giannis Antetokounmpo headline NBA injury report for Friday, November 11

We’ve got eight games on Friday’s NBA slate, headlined by a national TV doubleheader with one game on NBATV and the other on ESPN. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: November 11

Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) - OUT

Brogdon suffered the injury Wednesday against the Pistons and did not return to the contest. With him out, Derrick White and Payton Pritchard should get significant run in the backcourt.

Chris Paul (heel) - questionable

If Paul sits, Cam Payne will likely get the start and have strong fantasy/DFS value. Devin Booker might also see some time as the lead point guard, which could boost his assist total.

Paolo Banchero (ankle) - questionable

Banchero missed Wednesday’s contest. If he sits again Friday, Franz Wagner would be elevated to a strong fantasy play. Jalen Suggs would also gain some value as a true lead point guard.

Cade Cunningham (shin) - questionable

Look to add Jaden Ivey and Saddiq Bey in fantasy/DFS lineups if Cunningham, who is the engine for Detroit’s offense, doesn’t play.

Darius Bazley (ankle) - OUT

Bazley has become a rotation player in Oklahoma City. With him being ruled out, that likely means more minutes for Kenrich Williams and Lu Dort.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) - OUT

Jrue Holiday (ankle) - OUT

The Bucks are resting their stars again, although Holiday’s injury might be more serious. With both guys out, Grayson Allen and Bobby Portis should see more shots. Jevon Carter is also in consideration as a value play, since he’s likely to start again.

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Donte DiVincenzo (hamstring) - probable

The guard is set to return to the court for Golden State and should be a solid role player in the backcourt. He might cut into Jordan Poole’s minutes a bit but both should be able to lead the Warriors’ second unit.

LeBron James (groin) - OUT

Anthony Davis (back) - probable

Lonnie Walker (illness) - questionable

James is out, which is a huge problem for the Lakers. Davis will be in, while Walker is questionable. Russell Westbrook remains in his bench role, so Austin Reaves and Troy Brown Jr. should see more minutes for LA.