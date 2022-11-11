Pick against the spread for Pennsylvania-Missouri on November 11

Game number two of the Dennis Gates era in Missouri presents a home test on Friday from a Pennsylvania Quakers group looking to bounce back from a 28-point opening night loss against Iona.

Pennsylvania Quakers vs. Missouri Tigers (-14, 150.5)

Jordan Dingle is back for Pennsylvania after averaging 20.9 points per game last season, and had a higher 3-point shooting percentage on the road than at home.

He and the rest of the Quakers face a Missouri defense that allowed Southern Indiana to shoot 15-of-30 from 3-point range in their first game as a Division I member and surrendered 60 points in the second half of that game.

The biggest edge Missouri will have us on the glass as they face a Quakers group the did not have a player average more than five rebounds per game last season and Missouri has Kobe Brown coming off of posting 20 points and 14 rebounds in the team’s season opener.

Missouri is in transition with Gates bring 11 players in via the transfer portal that played at a different Division I or junior college and with the bulk of Pennsylvania’s production from a season ago back, the Quakers will exploit a Missouri defense that is trying to gel and give the Tigers a scare.

The Play: Pennsylvania +14

