This article originally appeared on Lucky Trader: DraftKings Reignmakers | Week 10 Market Report

Haven’t been able to keep up with the DraftKings Reignmakers marketplace? Lucky Trader’s Hunter Langille catches you up on all the latest risers and fallers ahead of Week 10’s kickoff.

Top Risers: CORE Tier

Case Keenum (+$5.05, 259%)

Justin Fields (+$3.74, 27%)

Amari Cooper (+$3.40, 68%)

Tony Pollard (+$2.49, 45%)

Travis Etienne (+$0.75, 5%)

Top Fallers: CORE Tier

DeAndre Hopkins (-$9.49, 28%)

Josh Allen (-$8.50, 37%)

Aaron Jones (-$4.19, 39%)

Stefon Diggs (-$4.00, 12%)

Gabriel Davis (-$1.49, 22%)

Observations: Risers

Keenum has seen a 259% increase in his CORE cards following the news that Josh Allen looks likely to miss time with an injury to his ulnar collateral ligament. In such an event, Keenum would be thrust into a home matchup against his former team on Sunday.

Coming off 45.7 DKFP in Week 9, Fields has seen a 27% increase this week and is now set to face arguably the worst defense in the NFL at home. With a steady rushing floor to go along with an improved passing game, Fields looks like one of the best non-SuperStar players to have for the remainder of the season.

Cooper has seen a 64% increase preceding a road matchup vs. the Dolphins this week. The Fins’ aggressive and efficient air raid often forces opposing teams to turn to their passing game, which would be a major boost to all Browns pass catchers.

Pollard keeps seeing his value rise despite no official word on the status of Ezekiel Elliott for Sunday’s game vs. Green Bay. Should Pollard get this backfield to himself, he is likely to find success against the struggling Packers as a 4.5-point road favorite.

Coming off three straight productive fantasy scores that coincided with the departure of James Robinson, Etienne continues to see his CORE value steadily increase. However, the Jags get a road matchup vs. the Chiefs as 10-point underdogs, and we have yet to see Etienne be used much in the passing game.

Observations: Fallers

After leading the “risers” for two straight weeks, Hopkins has unsurprisingly seen his CORE price finally come down to reasonable levels. Hopkins is still one of the best non-SuperStar players to choose from, and fantasy managers can buy his cards for a non-inflated price prior to a matchup vs. the Rams in Week 10.

Allen has seen a 37% decrease following the news of his elbow injury. Although not officially inactive for Sunday’s game, the absence of the franchise signal caller would be a huge blow to the Bills, who are one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl. The shutdown of Allen would leave Patrick Mahomes as the only SuperStar quarterback on this slate.

Jones’ value has come crashing back down following the inflation that typically comes before teams face the Lions. It didn’t help that Jones left that game with an ankle injury and has been limited at practice this week.

Both Diggs and Davis have taken hits to their value with the aforementioned news of their quarterback’s elbow injury. We have seen Keenum be a serviceable quarterback in the NFL in the past, specifically with Diggs and the Vikings’ squad that reached the NFC championship in 2017. That being said, it wouldn’t be surprising to see these two wideouts continue to lose value over the second half of the season.

*This data was retrieved by comparing CORE floor prices from Monday (11/7) at 7:00 am ET to CORE floor prices from Friday (11/11) at 7:00 am ET.

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

Searching for more information on the DraftKings Marketplace? Visit the DKNation info page.

Marketplace & Daily Fantasy Sports age and eligibility restrictions apply. Reignmakers contests not available in CT, HI, ID, LA (select parishes), MT, NV, PA, WA, and CA-ONT. See marketplace.draftkings.com or draftkings.com for details.

For more details and FAQs, please reference our About page or help center with FAQs!