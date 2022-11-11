DraftKings Brings Primetime Series Cup Dreams to the Marketplace

Futebol. Calcio. Voetbal. Soccer. However you refer to the world’s most popular sport, it’s time for the game’s best to take center stage for the most prestigious single-sport international event.

DraftKings is celebrating soccer’s massive tournament with the Primetime Series. Six new collectibles are hitting the DraftKings Marketplace as part of this series, each one representing countries taking part in the event:

USA

Portugal

England

Brazil

France

Argentina

There will be specific rewards for each country’s Primetime Series collectible, plus additional utility based on the performance of certain players and the country throughout the tournament.

Each country’s collectible will come with two $2.5K DFS contests, where the winner of each will move on to a $10K Champions contest in the tournament’s final match.

There will be six drops across two weeks, along with eight auctions of the gold version of these collectibles.

Here’s the drop schedule:

Here’s the auction schedule:

Join the DraftKings Discord for additional updates on the upcoming Primetime Series.

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

Marketplace & Daily Fantasy Sports age and eligibility restrictions apply. Reignmakers contests not available in CT, HI, ID, LA (select parishes), MT, NV, PA, WA, and CA-ONT. See marketplace.draftkings.com or draftkings.com for details.

