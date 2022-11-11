NFL picks: Three player props to bet in Week 10

VSiN betting analyst Adam Burke has three prop bets that have value in the NFL for Week 10.

Week 10 brings a new assortment of prop betting opportunities in the NFL. With the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, New England Patriots and New York Jets on byes, we’ve got 13 games to think about for Sunday and Monday. Scoring has picked up a little bit in the NFL lately, but keeping an eye on the injury reports will be one of the best handicapping tools to find some value in the prop markets.

Here are three props to consider for Week 10:

Jacoby Brissett Over 230.5 Passing Yards (-115)

The Dolphins have been a pretty good defense against the run, but they have one of the worst pass defenses in the NFL. Even though Brissett does not have more than 22 completions in a game this season, he has gone over this total in four of his eight games, including each of the last three. Teams are starting to do what they can to dare Cleveland to throw the ball and the Browns have actually responded really well.

Brissett is coming off of a season-high 278-yard performance against the Bengals in which he only had 17 completions. The Browns are really starting to create explosive passing plays and have a chance at getting David Njoku back for this week’s matchup. The Dolphins rank 29th in Dropback EPA and Dropback Success Rate on defense. The Browns are well-versed in the metrics and Kevin Stefanski seems to call plays based on the numbers a lot, especially against stout run defenses. He’ll throw the ball a frustrating amount of times for Browns fans, but there’s a method to the madness. I think he’ll see Brissett vs. the Dolphins pass defense as a strength this week.

Jared Goff Over 0.5 Interceptions (-150)

This one is a little bit chalky, but Goff’s struggles in cold weather and the scouting report about his small hands should come to the forefront in this game. Not only that, but windy conditions are expected in Chicago (surprise!) with sustained winds in the 15 mph range and gusts up into the 20-25 mph range on Sunday. Throws are going to blow offline and Goff already has problems with grip in colder weather.

It won’t be bitter cold, but the forecast calls for a wind chill around 30 and temperatures in the upper 30s. Given how awful the Lions defense is, it sure feels like the Bears can score some points with their newfound rushing success, forcing Goff into some second-half passing situations. In 56 outdoor games, Goff has thrown 48 interceptions and the Bears have nine interceptions in nine games this season.