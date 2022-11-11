2023 WNBA Draft lottery odds

The order for the 2023 WNBA Draft will be determined this evening with the WNBA Draft Lottery taking place at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2. The teams that have qualified for the lottery are the Indiana Fever, Atlanta Dream, Washington Mystics, and Minnesota Lynx.

Unlike the NBA, the lottery odds in the WNBA are determined by each team’s cumulative records of the previous two seasons combined. With a combined record of 11-57 over the past two years, Indiana has the highest odds to walk away with the No. 1 overall pick. The struggling franchise has been a consistent lottery participant over the last several seasons and had four top-10 picks in the 2022 draft this past March.

Atlanta, Washington, and Minnesota all follow Indiana in odds to take home the top pick this evening. Even after making the postseason, the Mystics were able to get into the lottery by way of a pick swap with the Los Angeles Sparks.

The 2023 WNBA Draft is scheduled to take place on April 10, 2023, following the conclusion of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament. Early projections have South Carolina center Aliyah Boston being the top prospect in this class.