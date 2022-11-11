How to watch the 2023 WNBA Draft lottery

The order for the 2023 WNBA Draft will be determined today with the 2023 WNBA Draft Lottery taking place this evening at 5:30 p.m. ET. The event will be broadcasted on ESPN2 and will be streamed on ESPN+. The teams that have qualified for the lottery are the Indiana Fever, Atlanta Dream, Washington Mystics, and Minnesota Lynx.

Unlike the NBA, the lottery odds in the WNBA are determined by each team’s cumulative records of the previous two seasons combined. With a combined record of 11-57 over the past two years, Indiana has the highest odds to walk away with the No. 1 overall pick. The struggling franchise has been a consistent lottery participant over the last several seasons and had four top-10 picks in the 2022 draft this past March.

Following them in odds to win is Atlanta, who won last year’s draft lottery and used the No. 1 pick to select eventual 2022 WNBA Rookie of the Year Rhyne Howard. Washington and Minnesota bring up the rear, with the Mystics able to get into the lottery despite making the postseason by way of a pick swap with the Los Angeles Sparks.

The actual 2023 WNBA Draft is scheduled to take place on April 10, 2023, following the conclusion of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament. Early projections have South Carolina center Aliyah Boston being the top prospect in this class.

2023 WNBA Draft lottery live stream

Start time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: ESPN+