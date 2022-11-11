Indiana Fever win the 2023 WNBA Draft, worst team in league gets the top pick

The Indiana Fever were awarded the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft after the lottery drawing on Friday night.

Here are the complete lottery results.

1. Indiana Fever

2. Minnesota Lynx

3. Atlanta Dream

4. Washington Mystics

Add those picks to those for the eight teams that made the 2022 WNBA Playoffs, who will pick in this order:

5. Chicago Sky (via Phoenix Mercury)

6. New York Liberty

7. Indiana Fever (via Dallas Wings)

8. Atlanta Dream (via Washington Mystics)

9. Seattle Storm

10. Connecticut Sun

11. Dallas Wings (via Chicago Sky)

12. Minnesota Lynx (via Las Vegas Aces)

The Fever get the No. 1 overall pick, which they had a 442 out of 1,000 shot to receive based on their cumulative record over the last two seasons (11-57).

It is overwhelmingly likely Aliyah Boston from South Carolina, who won a national championship for Dawn Staley in Columbia last season, will be their selection. Stanford’s point forward Haley Jones from the 2021 champion Cardinal will also be a contender for the top spot.