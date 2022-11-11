How to watch Wrexham soccer via live stream for Matchday 19

Wrexham AFC, the subject of Hulu’s “Welcome to Wrexham” series, find themselves at the top of the table entering Matchday 19. Wrexham will take on Wealdstone Saturday. Here’s everything you need to know for the contest.

Wrexham AFC vs. Wealdstone

Date: Saturday, November 12

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV channel: None

Livestream: Wrexham website

Wrexham have been on fire across all competitions, winning seven of their last nine matches and drawing the other two. They’ve also been scoring a lot of goals, netting 14 in the last five games. They’ve scored three goals in each of the last two games. Wealdstone sit in the middle of the English National League table and haven’t played a game since November 1. They did win their last match in a 1-0 effort against Altrincham. This is the first meeting between the two sides in league play this season.