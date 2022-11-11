USC RB Travis Dye carted off field Friday vs. Colorado with knee injury

USC Trojans running back Travis Dye was carted off the field Friday against the Colorado Buffaloes after suffering an apparent knee injury. It seemed like the entire Trojan roster came out on the field to support Dye as he was being carted off, so that’s not exactly a great sign when it comes to the severity of the injury.

Both teams show support for Travis Dye as he is carted off the field due to injury pic.twitter.com/dLD2f4DxcN — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 12, 2022

Dye entered Friday’s contest as the team’s leading rusher with 858 yards on 136 carries. He also found the end zone nine times. The Trojans are still hopeful they can make the College Football Playoff, so losing Dye for a long time would be a significant issue for USC.

If Dye misses a lot of time, the Trojans aren’t completely out of alternative options. Austin Jones has 41 carries on the season and Raleek Brown could also see more work. Quarterback Caleb Williams is actually second on the team in rushing attempts, so he figures to see more carries if Dye is sidelined for a while.