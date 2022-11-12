Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders: Status for game vs. Iowa State

Update 1:40 p.m.: It will be Gunnar Gundy today

Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders has been dealing with a shoulder injury for a few weeks now. He sustained the injury during the team’s 48-0 shutout loss to Kansas State on October 29 and missed last week’s 37-16 setback against Kansas. Backup Garret Rangel filled his place, throwing two touchdowns and three interceptions in the loss.

With OSU set to host Iowa State this afternoon at 3:30 p.m. ET, there’s still a question over whether or not Sanders will suit up against the Cyclones. We’ll take a look at his status for this Big 12 showdown at home.

Oklahoma State QB Spencer Sanders injury updates

According to Action Network’s Brett McMurphy, Sanders will miss today’s showdown against ISU. Starting in his place today will be backup Gunnar Gundy, the son of head coach Mike Gundy. The freshman has appeared in just three games this season, throwing for 144 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions.

Iowa State enters the game as a 2.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 47.5.