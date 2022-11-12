Missouri vs. No. 5 Tennessee start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 11 game

The #5 Tennessee Volunteers and Missouri Tigers meet up in Week 11 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville in an SEC matchup. Kickoff is set for noon ET and the game will air on CBS.

Tennessee could be one of the most interesting stories of the College Football Playoff race down the stretch after last week’s 27-13 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs. The Vols are highly unlikely to reach the SEC title game as they need Georgia to lose twice to have any chance to win the East, but they could still sneak into the field. Missouri needs two victories in its final three games to become bowl eligible, and the Tigers are coming off a 21-17 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats last weekend.

Tennessee is a 20-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and is priced at -1400 on the moneyline. That makes Missouri a +850 underdog, and the over/under is set at 56.5.