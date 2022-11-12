Missouri vs. No. 5 Tennessee: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 11

The Missouri Tigers and No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers meet up in Week 11 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville. Kickoff is set for noon ET and the game will air on CBS. The Volunteers are coming off their first loss of the season and need wins down the stretch to stay in College Football Playoff contention.

Tennessee (8-1, 4-1 SEC) is in a tough spot based on being in the same division as the Georgia Bulldogs. The Vols need to win their final three games and Georgia to lose its final two SEC contests to claim the East. Tennessee could have a strong case to make the Playoff even without a spot in the conference title, so it’ll be interesting to see what happens down the stretch. Missouri (4-5, 2-4 SEC) is coming off a 21-17 loss against the Kentucky Wildcats, and the Tigers are in need of two wins in their last three games to qualify for a bowl game.

Tennessee is a 20-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -1400 on the moneyline. That makes Missouri a +850 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 56.5.

Missouri vs. Tennessee

Date: November 12

Start time: Noon ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: CBS Live TV, Paramount+ app on iOS and Google Play

You can stream this matchup on via CBS you have a cable log-in or on the Paramount+ app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.