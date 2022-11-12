No. 7 LSU vs. Arkansas: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 11

The No. 7 LSU Tigers and Arkansas Razorbacks meet up in Week 11 at Razorback Stadium in Baton Rouge. Kickoff is set for noon ET and the game will air on ESPN. The Tigers are coming off a win in one of the best games of the season and will look to avoid a letdown.

LSU (7-2, 5-1 SEC) beat the Alabama Crimson Tide 32-31 in overtime last weekend and is in a tight battle for the SEC West. The Tigers are a game ahead of Alabama and tied with the Ole Miss Rebels in the loss column, but LSU beat both of them this season. LSU needs to win out and needs some help to get into the College Football Playoff picture. Arkansas (5-4, 2-3 SEC) is coming off a 21-19 loss to the Liberty Flames with a failed 2-point conversion at the end and needs one more win to become bowl eligible.

LSU is a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -175 on the moneyline. That makes Arkansas a +150 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 62.

LSU vs. Arkansas

Date: November 12th

Start time: Noon ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.