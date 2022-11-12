Notre Dame vs. Navy: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 11

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Navy Midshipmen meet up in Week 11 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. Kickoff is set for noon ET and the game will air on ABC. The Irish are coming off the best win of the Marcus Freeman era and will look for their fourth straight win.

Notre Dame (6-3) smashed the previously undefeated Clemson Tigers 35-14, rushing for 263 total yards as Logan Diggs and Audric Estime both went over 100 yards on the ground. The Irish started off 0-2 in Year 1 with a new coach, but a strong finish should give some momentum to the program down the stretch. Navy (3-6, 3-4 AAC) is coming off a 20-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first game without starting quarterback Tai Lavatai, who is out for the season with a knee injury. Xavier Arline and Maasai Maynor filled in.

Notre Dame is a 15-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -900 on the moneyline. That makes Navy a +625 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 40.

Notre Dame vs. Navy

Date: November 12th

Start time: Noon ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: ABC Live, ABC app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream the game on ABC Live, the ABC app or using the WatchESPN platform or ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.