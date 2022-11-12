No. 7 LSU vs. Arkansas start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 11 game

The #7 LSU Tigers and Arkansas Razorbacks meet up in Week 11 at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville in an SEC matchup. Kickoff is set for noon ET and the game will air on ESPN.

The Tigers put themselves in a great position to win the SEC West after last week’s thrilling 32-31 overtime win over the Alabama Crimson Tide, but they need to keep winning as the Ole Miss Rebels have become their main challenger for the division. The two are tied in the loss column, but LSU beat Ole Miss this season. Arkansas needs just one win over its final three contests to become bowl eligible and is coming off a 21-19 loss to the Hugh Freeze-led Liberty Flames on a failed 2-point conversion late in the game.

LSU is a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and is priced at -165 on the moneyline. That makes Arkansas a +140 underdog, and the over/under is set at 62.