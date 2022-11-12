Louisville vs. Clemson: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 11

The Louisville Cardinals and #10 Clemson Tigers meet up in Week 11 at Memorial Stadium in Clemson. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. The Tigers need to regroup quickly after a poor showing last weekend, falling out of the top four in the latest College Football Playoff rankings.

Louisville (6-3, 3-3 ACC) picked up three consecutive victories by 14 points or more and became bowl eligible with a 34-10 win over the James Madison Dukes last week. Malik Cunningham threw three touchdowns, and Tiyon and Jawhar Jordan both went over 100 yards rushing. Clemson (8-1, 6-0 ACC) already clinched the ACC Atlantic but was not competitive in a 35-14 loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish last week as the Tigers allowed 263 rushing yards.

Clemson is a 7-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -275 on the moneyline. That makes Louisville a +230 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 52.

Louisville vs. Clemson

Date: November 12

Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.