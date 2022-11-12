Notre Dame vs. Navy start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 11 game

The #20 Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Navy Midshipmen meet up in Week 11 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. Kickoff is set for noon ET and the game will air on ABC.

Notre Dame put together the best performance of the Marcus Freeman as the Irish beat up on the Clemson Tigers 35-14, and they held a 28-0 lead early in the fourth quarter. Logan Diggs and Audric Estime both rushed for more than 100 yards as they’ll go for their fourth consecutive victory. Last week, Navy played its first game without starting quarterback Tai Lavatai, who was ruled out for the season with a knee injury, and the Midshipmen lost 20-10 to the Cincinnati Bearcats. Xavier Arline and Maasai Maynor both saw work at quarterback.

Notre Dame is a 17-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and is priced at -900 on the moneyline. That makes Navy a +625 underdog, and the over/under is set at 40.5.