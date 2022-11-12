Alabama vs. Ole Miss: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 11

The No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide and No. 11 Ole Miss Rebels meet up in Week 11 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS. The Rebels are in a position to compete for the SEC West title down the stretch, while the Crimson Tide need quite a bit to fall their way.

Alabama (7-2, 4-2 SEC) is coming off a heartbreaking 32-31 overtime loss to the LSU Tigers as the Tide moved a game behind LSU with two more SEC contests to play. Bryce Young threw for 328 yards with a touchdown and interception in the loss. Ole Miss (8-1, 4-1 SEC) also lost to LSU this season but if the Rebels win out and the Tigers lose once, they’ll advance to the SEC Championship. Ole Miss had a bye week to get ready for this matchup, coming off a 31-28 win over the Texas A&M Aggies.

Alabama is an 10.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -450 on the moneyline. That makes Ole Miss a +360 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 65.

Alabama vs. Ole Miss

Date: November 12

Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: CBS Live TV, Paramount+ app on iOS and Google Play

You can stream this matchup on via CBS you have a cable log-in or on the Paramount+ app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.