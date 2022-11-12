 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Alabama vs. Ole Miss: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 11

Alabama and Ole Miss face off Saturday, November 12. We break down how to watch.

By Erik Buchinger

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NCAA Football: Alabama at Louisiana State Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide and No. 11 Ole Miss Rebels meet up in Week 11 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS. The Rebels are in a position to compete for the SEC West title down the stretch, while the Crimson Tide need quite a bit to fall their way.

Alabama (7-2, 4-2 SEC) is coming off a heartbreaking 32-31 overtime loss to the LSU Tigers as the Tide moved a game behind LSU with two more SEC contests to play. Bryce Young threw for 328 yards with a touchdown and interception in the loss. Ole Miss (8-1, 4-1 SEC) also lost to LSU this season but if the Rebels win out and the Tigers lose once, they’ll advance to the SEC Championship. Ole Miss had a bye week to get ready for this matchup, coming off a 31-28 win over the Texas A&M Aggies.

Alabama is an 10.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -450 on the moneyline. That makes Ole Miss a +360 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 65.

Alabama vs. Ole Miss

Date: November 12
Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: CBS
Live stream: CBS Live TV, Paramount+ app on iOS and Google Play

You can stream this matchup on via CBS you have a cable log-in or on the Paramount+ app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

More From DraftKings Nation