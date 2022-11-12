Louisville vs. No. 10 Clemson start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 11 game

The #10 Clemson Tigers and Louisville Cardinals meet up in Week 11 at Memorial Stadium in Clemson in an ACC matchup. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN.

Clemson did plenty of damage to its College Football Playoff resume in last week’s 35-14 loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and the Tigers will need to respond quickly after allowing 263 rushing yards. Clemson already clinched the ACC Atlantic with three regular season games to go. Louisville won four games in a row and became bowl eligible in last week’s 34-10 win over the James Madison Dukes as Malik Cunningham threw three touchdown passes, and the Cardinals outgained James Madison 467-193.

Clemson is a 7-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and is priced at -275 on the moneyline. That makes Louisville a +230 underdog, and the over/under is set at 52.