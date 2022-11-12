 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 11

Iowa State and Oklahoma State face off Saturday, November 12. We break down how to watch.

By Erik Buchinger
Syndication: The Des Moines Register Bryon Houlgrave/The Register, Des Moines Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Iowa State Cyclones and Oklahoma State Cowboys meet up in Week 11 at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPNU. The Cowboys will look to avoid a third straight loss with questions at quarterback.

Iowa State (4-5, 1-5 Big 12) lost five games in a row before last week’s 31-14 win over the West Virginia Mountaineers as Xavier Hutchinson caught 10 passes for 123 yards with a touchdown, and the Cyclones need to win two of their final three games to qualify for a bowl game. Oklahoma State (6-3, 3-3 Big 12) was blown out against the Kansas State Wildcats and Kansas Jayhawks, and Spencer Sanders missed the last game with a shoulder injury. Be sure to check reports prior to game time to see whether Sanders, Garret Rangel or Gunnar Gundy will get the start.

Iowa State is a 1.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -125 on the moneyline. That makes Oklahoma State a +105 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 49.

Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State

Date: November 12
Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN
Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

