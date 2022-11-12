UCF vs. Tulane: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 11

The No. 22 UCF Knights and No. 17 Tulane Green Wave meet up in Week 11 at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. Two of the top programs in the AAC will take the field Saturday afternoon in a huge matchup that could decide who plays in the conference title game.

UCF (7-2, 4-1 AAC) is tied for second place in the AAC standings and is coming off a 35-28 win over the Memphis Tigers with backup quarterback Mikey Keene filling in for John Rhys Plumlee, who was out with an injury. Tulane (8-1, 5-0 AAC) is at the top of the league and knocked off the Tulsa Golden Hurricane as Tyjae Spears rushed for 157 yards and a touchdown, while Shaadie Clayton-Johnson ran for 106 yards.

Tulane is a 1.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -115 on the moneyline. That makes UCF a -105 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 54.5.

UCF vs. Tulane

Date: November 12

Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.