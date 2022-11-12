No. 9 Alabama vs. No. 11 Ole Miss start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 11 game

The #9 Alabama Crimson Tide and #11 Ole Miss Rebels meet up in Week 11 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in an SEC matchup. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS.

Alabama lost two of its last three games, coming off a 32-31 overtime loss to the LSU Tigers, and the Crimson Tide are a longshot to represent the SEC West in the conference title game at this point. Alabama enters Saturday’s slate a game behind LSU, which owns the tiebreaker over the Tide. Ole Miss has a better chance at catching the Tigers as the two programs are tied in the loss column, though LSU beat the Rebels as well. If Ole Miss wins its final three SEC games, Lane Kiffin’s bunch can get to the SEC Championship if LSU loses just one of its final two conference matchups.

Alabama is an 10.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and is priced at -450 on the moneyline. That makes Ole Miss a +360 underdog, and the over/under is set at 65.