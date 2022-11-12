Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 11 game

The Iowa State Cyclones and Oklahoma State Cowboys meet up in Week 11 at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater in a Big 12 matchup. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPNU.

Iowa State needs to win two of its final three games to reach a bowl game and snapped a five-game losing streak in last week’s 31-14 win over the West Virginia Mountaineers. Hunter Dekkers connected with Xavier Hutchinson 10 times for 123 yards with a touchdown. Oklahoma State was blown out in consecutive games and was without quarterback Spencer Sanders in last week’s 37-16 loss to the Kansas Jayhawks. He left the 48-0 loss to the Kansas State Wildcats with a shoulder injury, and head coach Mike Gundy did not say whether Sanders will return this season.

Iowa State is a 1.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and is priced at -125 on the moneyline. That makes Oklahoma State a +105 underdog, and the over/under is set at 49.