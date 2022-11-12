 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 11 game

Iowa State and Oklahoma State face off on Saturday for Week 11 action. We break down details on how to watch.

By Erik Buchinger
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 15 Iowa State at Texas Photo by Adam Davis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Iowa State Cyclones and Oklahoma State Cowboys meet up in Week 11 at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater in a Big 12 matchup. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPNU.

Iowa State needs to win two of its final three games to reach a bowl game and snapped a five-game losing streak in last week’s 31-14 win over the West Virginia Mountaineers. Hunter Dekkers connected with Xavier Hutchinson 10 times for 123 yards with a touchdown. Oklahoma State was blown out in consecutive games and was without quarterback Spencer Sanders in last week’s 37-16 loss to the Kansas Jayhawks. He left the 48-0 loss to the Kansas State Wildcats with a shoulder injury, and head coach Mike Gundy did not say whether Sanders will return this season.

Iowa State is a 1.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and is priced at -125 on the moneyline. That makes Oklahoma State a +105 underdog, and the over/under is set at 49.

