Georgia vs. Mississippi State: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 11

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs and Mississippi State Bulldogs meet up in Week 11 at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. The Bulldogs are back as the top-ranked team in the country coming off a huge victory as they look to stay unbeaten.

Georgia (9-0, 6-0 SEC) took down the previous No. 1 team with a 27-13 victory over the Tennessee Volunteers last weekend, and the Bulldogs would clinch the SEC East with a win on Saturday night. Stetson Bennett threw for 257 yards and two touchdowns. Mississippi State (6-3, 3-3 SEC) knocked off the Auburn Tigers 39-33 in overtime as Will Rogers threw for 357 yards with three touchdowns but turned the ball over three times, putting the ball in the air 59 times.

Georgia is a 16.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -800 on the moneyline. That makes Mississippi State a +575 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 52.

Georgia vs. Mississippi State

Date: November 12

Start time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.