Georgia vs. Mississippi State: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 11

Georgia and Mississippi State face off Saturday, November 12. We break down how to watch.

By Erik Buchinger
NCAA Football: Mississippi State at Louisiana State Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs and Mississippi State Bulldogs meet up in Week 11 at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. The Bulldogs are back as the top-ranked team in the country coming off a huge victory as they look to stay unbeaten.

Georgia (9-0, 6-0 SEC) took down the previous No. 1 team with a 27-13 victory over the Tennessee Volunteers last weekend, and the Bulldogs would clinch the SEC East with a win on Saturday night. Stetson Bennett threw for 257 yards and two touchdowns. Mississippi State (6-3, 3-3 SEC) knocked off the Auburn Tigers 39-33 in overtime as Will Rogers threw for 357 yards with three touchdowns but turned the ball over three times, putting the ball in the air 59 times.

Georgia is a 16.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -800 on the moneyline. That makes Mississippi State a +575 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 52.

Georgia vs. Mississippi State

Date: November 12
Start time: 7:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN
Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

