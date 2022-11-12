No. 22 UCF vs. No. 17 Tulane start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 11 game

The #22 UCF Knights and #17 Tulane Green Wave meet up in Week 11 at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans in an AAC matchup. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN2.

Both programs are in the top two in the AAC standings with three games to go with a ton on the line in this matchup. UCF will look for its third consecutive win and is tied with the Cincinnati Bearcats at 4-1 in the conference, coming off a 35-28 win over the Memphis Tigers without starting quarterback John Rhys Plumlee, who was out with a concussion. Tulane is undefeated through five conference games, but it hasn’t played UCF or Cincinnati yet, so the Green Wave has a lot to prove down the stretch.

Tulane is a 1.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and is priced at -120 on the moneyline. That makes UCF a +100 underdog, and the over/under is set at 54.5.