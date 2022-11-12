 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

No. 22 UCF vs. No. 17 Tulane start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 11 game

UCF and Tulane face off on Saturday for Week 11 action. We break down details on how to watch.

By Erik Buchinger
Cincinnati v UCF Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

The #22 UCF Knights and #17 Tulane Green Wave meet up in Week 11 at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans in an AAC matchup. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN2.

Both programs are in the top two in the AAC standings with three games to go with a ton on the line in this matchup. UCF will look for its third consecutive win and is tied with the Cincinnati Bearcats at 4-1 in the conference, coming off a 35-28 win over the Memphis Tigers without starting quarterback John Rhys Plumlee, who was out with a concussion. Tulane is undefeated through five conference games, but it hasn’t played UCF or Cincinnati yet, so the Green Wave has a lot to prove down the stretch.

Tulane is a 1.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and is priced at -120 on the moneyline. That makes UCF a +100 underdog, and the over/under is set at 54.5.

More From DraftKings Nation