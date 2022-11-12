Kansas State vs. Baylor How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 11

The No. 19 Kansas State Wildcats and Baylor Bears meet up in Week 11 at McLane Stadium in Waco. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on FS1. The Wildcats and Bears are in a three-way tie for second place in the Big 12 looking for a spot in the conference title game down the stretch.

Kansas State (6-3, 4-2 Big 12) lost two of its last three games including a 34-27 defeat against the Texas Longhorns in the return of quarterback Adrian Martinez, who missed a game with an injury. He threw for 329 yards and two touchdowns with an interception and fumble, and Martinez rushed for 52 yards and a score. Baylor (6-3, 4-2 Big 12) will go for its fourth consecutive victory, coming off a 38-35 win over the Oklahoma Sooners behind Craig Williams, who rushed for 192 yards and two touchdowns.

Baylor is a 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -140 on the moneyline. That makes Kansas State a +120 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 52.

Kansas State vs. Baylor

Date: November 12

Start time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live or through the Fox Sports App. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login with access to FS1 to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.