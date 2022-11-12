UNC vs. Wake Forest: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 11

The No. 15 North Carolina Tar Heels and Wake Forest Demon Deacons meet up in Week 11 at Truist Field in Winston-Salem. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN2. The Tar Heels are a darkhorse College Football Playoff team with just one loss, and they could make things interesting if they win out.

North Carolina (8-1, 5-0 ACC) will go for its sixth consecutive victory and would clinch the ACC Coastal with a victory on Saturday night. The Tar Heels have won five games by a single possession including a 31-28 win over the Virginia Cavaliers last weekend as Josh Downs caught 15 passes for 166 yards and a touchdown. Wake Forest (6-3, 2-3 ACC) lost consecutive games to the Louisville Cardinals and NC State Wolfpack, and Sam Hartman turned the ball over a combined nine times in those losses.

Wake Forest is a 4-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -190 on the moneyline. That makes North Carolina a +160 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 78.5.

UNC vs. Wake Forest

Date: November 12

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.