No. 1 Georgia vs. Mississippi State start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 11 game

The #1 Georgia Bulldogs and Mississippi State Bulldogs meet up in Week 11 at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville in an SEC matchup. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN.

Georgia is coming off a huge win over the Tennessee Volunteers last weekend and would clinch the SEC East with a victory on Saturday night. The Bulldogs are in a great position for a College Football Playoff spot as they look to defend their national title. Mississippi State became bowl eligible in last week’s 39-33 overtime win over the Auburn Tigers as Will Rogers threw the ball 59 times for 357 yards with three touchdowns but turned the ball over three times with an interception and two fumbles lost.

Georgia is a 16.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and is priced at -800 on the moneyline. That makes Mississippi State a +575 underdog, and the over/under is set at 52.