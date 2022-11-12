No. 19 Kansas State vs. Baylor start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 11 game

The #19 Kansas State Wildcats and Baylor Bears meet up in Week 11 at McLane Stadium in Waco in a Big 12 matchup. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on FS1.

Kansas State and Baylor are locked into a three-way tie for second place in the Big 12, so Saturday night’s matchup has huge implications for what could happen in the conference title next month. Adrian Martinez returned from injury in last week’s 34-27 loss to the Texas Longhorns as he threw for 329 yards and two touchdowns and an interception, and he added 52 rushing yards and another score. Baylor has figured things out after a tough start to Big 12 play and will go for its fourth consecutive win, coming off a 38-35 victory over the Oklahoma Sooners as Craig Williams rushed for 192 yards with two touchdowns on 25 carries.

Baylor is a 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and is priced at -140 on the moneyline. That makes Kansas State a +120 underdog, and the over/under is set at 53.