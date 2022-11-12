TCU vs. Texas: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 11

The No. 4 TCU Horned Frogs and No. 18 Texas Longhorns meet up in Week 11 at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC. The Horned Frogs jumped into the top four of the College Football Playoff rankings, and the Longhorns are fighting for a spot in the conference title game.

TCU (9-0, 6-0 Big 12) will look to move to 10-0 in the first season of the Sonny Dykes era, and the Horned Frogs are coming off a 34-24 win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders behind Kendre Miller, who rushed for 158 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries. With a win, TCU would guarantee itself a spot in the Big 12 Championship. Texas (6-3, 4-2 Big 12) won four of its last five matchups and is coming off a 34-27 win over the Kansas State Wildcats. The Longhorns are in a three-way tie for second place in the conference along with the Baylor Bears and Kansas State Wildcats, which are playing on Saturday.

Texas is a 7.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -265 on the moneyline. That makes TCU a +225 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 64.5.

TCU vs. Texas

Date: November 12

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: ABC Live, ABC app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream the game on ABC Live, the ABC app or using the WatchESPN platform or ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.