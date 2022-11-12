 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

TCU vs. Texas: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 11

TCU and Texas face off Saturday, November 12. We break down how to watch.

By Erik Buchinger
NCAA Football: Texas at Kansas State Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 4 TCU Horned Frogs and No. 18 Texas Longhorns meet up in Week 11 at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC. The Horned Frogs jumped into the top four of the College Football Playoff rankings, and the Longhorns are fighting for a spot in the conference title game.

TCU (9-0, 6-0 Big 12) will look to move to 10-0 in the first season of the Sonny Dykes era, and the Horned Frogs are coming off a 34-24 win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders behind Kendre Miller, who rushed for 158 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries. With a win, TCU would guarantee itself a spot in the Big 12 Championship. Texas (6-3, 4-2 Big 12) won four of its last five matchups and is coming off a 34-27 win over the Kansas State Wildcats. The Longhorns are in a three-way tie for second place in the conference along with the Baylor Bears and Kansas State Wildcats, which are playing on Saturday.

Texas is a 7.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -265 on the moneyline. That makes TCU a +225 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 64.5.

TCU vs. Texas

Date: November 12
Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: ABC
Live stream: ABC Live, ABC app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream the game on ABC Live, the ABC app or using the WatchESPN platform or ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

