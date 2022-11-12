No. 15 North Carolina vs. Wake Forest start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 11 game

The #15 North Carolina Tar Heels and Wake Forest Demon Deacons meet up in Week 11 at Truist Field in Winston-Salem in an ACC matchup. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN2.

You won’t find many games expected to score this many points as both offenses are set up for huge performances on Saturday night. North Carolina would clinch the ACC Coastal and guarantee itself a spot in the conference title game with a victory. The Tar Heels won five consecutive games including a 31-28 win over the Virginia Cavaliers as Drake Maye and Josh Downs connected 15 times for 166 yards and a touchdown. Wake Forest lost consecutive games, and turnovers have been a real problem as the Demon Deacons turned the ball over eight times against the Louisville Cardinals with three Sam Hartman interceptions in last week’s 30-21 loss to the NC State Wolfpack.

Wake Forest is a 4-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and is priced at -190 on the moneyline. That makes North Carolina a +160 underdog, and the over/under is set at 78.5.