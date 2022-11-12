Florida State vs. Syracuse: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more

The No. 23 Florida State Seminoles and Syracuse Orange meet up in Week 11 at JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on the ACC Network. The Seminoles will look for their third consecutive win against a struggling Syracuse team that off to a hot start to the season.

Florida State (6-3, 4-3 ACC) clinched a spot in a bowl game with a dominant 45-3 win over the Miami Hurricanes as Jordan Travis completed 10-of-12 passes for 202 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. Trey Benson rushed for 128 yards and two touchdowns on 15 attempts. Syracuse (6-3, 3-2 ACC) lost three games in a row following a 6-0 start and could be without quarterback Garrett Shrader, who missed last week’s 19-9 loss to the Pitt Panthers with an undisclosed injury.

Florida State is a 7.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -285 on the moneyline. That makes Syracuse a +240 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 51.

FSU vs. Syracuse

Date: November 12

Start time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ACC Network

Live stream: ACC Network, ESPN App

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it on the ACC Network subset of WatchESPN or the ESPN app. It will require a cable login with access to the ACCN, however. If you don’t have a cable login with access, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.