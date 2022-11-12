No. 4 TCU vs. No. 18 Texas start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 11 game

The #4 TCU Horned Frogs and #18 Texas Longhorns meet up in Week 11 at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin in a Big 12 matchup. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC.

TCU is one of the stories of the year in college football, and the Horned Frogs would be in the College Football Playoff if the season ended today in Year 1 of the Sonny Dykes era. The Horned Frogs could clinch a spot in the Big 12 title game with a victory on Saturday night, though they will enter as underdogs. Texas won four of its last five games and is in a three-way tie for second place in the Big 12 standings along with the Baylor Bears and Kansas State Wildcats. Bijan Robinson rushed for 209 yards with a touchdown on 30 attempts in last week’s 34-27 win over Kansas State.

Texas is a 7.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and is priced at -265 on the moneyline. That makes TCU a +225 underdog, and the over/under is set at 64.5.