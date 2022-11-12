Utah State vs. Hawai’i: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 11

The Utah State Aggies and Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors meet up in Week 11 at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu. Kickoff is set for 11:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on Spectrum Sports Pay-Per-View. The Aggies are healthier at quarterback and will need to win two of their last three games to become bowl eligible.

Utah State (4-5, 3-2 Mountain West) was without its top three quarterbacks in a loss to the Wyoming Cowboys, but Cooper Legas returned for last week’s 27-10 win over the New Mexico Lobos and completed 13-of-27 passes for 149 yards with a touchdown. Hawai’i (2-8, 1-4 Mountain West) lost three games in a row including a 55-13 defeat against the Fresno State Bulldogs last week as the Rainbow Warriors look to close out the first season of the Timmy Chang era in a positive direction.

Utah State is an 10.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -410 on the moneyline. That makes Hawaii a +330 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 55.

Utah State vs. Hawaii

Date: November 12

Start time: 11:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: Spectrum PPV in Hawaii

Live stream: Watch Stadium app on iOS or Google Play (Continental U.S.)

If you’re in Hawaii, the game will be available on Spectrum PPV, where you can purchase a season package (8 games) for $399.99 or $69.99 for an individual game.

If you’re in the Continental United States, you can live stream this game on for free using the Watch Stadium app on iOS or Google Play. Unfortunately, they don’t broadcast the game on their website to watch via computer, so you’ll have to use your mobile device or tablet to check out the action.