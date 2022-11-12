Washington vs. Oregon How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 11

The No. 25 Washington Huskies and No. 6 Oregon Ducks meet up in Week 11 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on FOX. The Ducks appear to be the Pac-12’s best chance for a College Football Playoff team, while the Huskies are still in the mix for a potential spot in the conference title game.

Washington (7-2, 4-2 Pac-12) is just one game behind in the loss column from being inside the top two in the conference, so the Huskies still have a ton to play for down the stretch in Year 1 of the Kalen DeBoer era. The Huskies will go for their fourth consecutive win and had an extra day to rest and prepare after knocking off the Oregon State Beavers 24-21 last Friday night.

Oregon (8-1, 6-0 Pac-12) is on the outside looking in at this point in the CFP rankings, but the Ducks are the only team still unbeaten in Pac-12 play as they look to remain the stand-alone team at the top of the standings. Oregon is putting up huge numbers, scoring more than 40 points in eight straight games since getting crushed by the Georgia Bulldogs in the season opener.

Oregon is a 12-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -540 on the moneyline. That makes Washington a +420 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 73.

Washington vs. Huskies

Date: November 12

Start time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live or through the Fox Sports App. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login with access to FS1 to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.