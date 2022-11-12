No. 23 Florida State vs. Syracuse start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 11 game

The #23 Florida State Seminoles and Syracuse Orange meet up in Week 11 at JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse in an ACC matchup. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ACC Network.

Florida State clinched a spot in a bowl game for the first time since 2019 in last week’s 45-3 win over the Miami Hurricanes. Jordan Travis threw three touchdown passes along with 202 yards and an interception, and Trey Benson rushed for 128 yards with two scores. Syracuse started out 6-0 but lost its previous three games, and quarterback Garrett Shrader missed last week’s 19-9 loss to the Pitt Panthers as Florida Gators transfer Carlos Del Rio-Wilson completed 8-of-23 passes for 120 yards in the defeat.

Florida State is a 7.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and are priced at -285 on the moneyline. That makes Syracuse a +240 underdog, and the over/under is set at 51.