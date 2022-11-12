Indiana vs. Ohio State How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 11

The Indiana Hoosiers and No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes meet up in Week 11 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. Kickoff is set for noon ET and the game will air on FOX. The Buckeyes are huge favorites as they look to stay undefeated through 10 games against a Hoosiers team that will return their starting quarterback.

Indiana (3-6, 1-5 Big Ten) needs a miracle run with three consecutive victories to become bowl eligible and lost six straight games following a 3-0 start. The Hoosiers are coming off a 45-14 loss to the Penn State Nittany Lions without starting quarterback Connor Bazelak, who is expected to start on Saturday. Ohio State (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten) struggled to pull away from the Northwestern Wildcats last week in a 21-7 win, though bad weather played a factor with plenty of wind and rain that limited the passing game.

Ohio State is a 40.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and moneyline odds are off the board with the point total set at 58.5.

Indiana vs. Ohio State

Date: November 12

Start time: Noon ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live or through the Fox Sports App. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login with access to FS1 to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.