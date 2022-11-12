Utah State vs. Hawai’i start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 11 game

The Utah State Aggies and Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors meet up in Week 11 at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu in a Mountain West matchup. Kickoff is set for 11:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on Spectrum Sports Pay-Per-View.

Utah State needs to win two of its final three regular season games to claim a spot in a bowl game, and Cooper Legas returned to the field for last week’s 27-10 victory over the New Mexico Lobos a week after the Aggies had their top three quarterbacks out with injuries. Hawai’i has gone through a year-long struggle in the first season under Timmy Chang and is coming out a 55-13 loss to the Fresno State Bulldogs as the Rainbow Warriors return home.

Utah State is an 10.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and is priced at -410 on the moneyline. That makes Hawai’i a +330 underdog, and the over/under is set at 55.