No. 25 Washington vs. No. 6 Oregon start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 11 game

The #6 Oregon Ducks and #25 Washington Huskies meet up in Week 11 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene in a Pac-12 matchup. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on FOX.

Oregon is on the outside looking in of the College Football Playoff, but the Ducks should stay in contention if they keep on winning. They are undefeated in conference play through six games, and three teams have just one Pac-12 loss with a small margin for error at the top. Oregon has an eight-game winning streak following the season-opening blowout loss to the Georgia Bulldogs. Washington will go for its fourth consecutive win, and the Huskies are still in the mix for a spot in the conference title with three games to go heading into a tough matchup on Saturday night.

Oregon is a 12-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and is priced at -540 on the moneyline. That makes Washington a +420 underdog, and the over/under is set at 73.