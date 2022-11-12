Indiana vs. No. 2 Ohio State start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 11 game

The #2 Ohio State Buckeyes and Indiana Hoosiers meet up in Week 11 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus in a Big Ten matchup. Kickoff is set for noon ET and the game will air on Fox.

Ohio State will look to move to 10-0 coming off a surprisingly tight contest against the Northwestern Wildcats last week as CJ Stroud completed 10-of-26 passes for 76 yards. Another regular season finale matchup with the Michigan Wolverines to decide the Big Ten East feels inevitable. Indiana needs to win its final three games to reach a bowl game, and the Hoosiers are looking to snap a six-game losing streak. Connor Bazelak missed last week’s loss to the Penn State Nittany Lions, and backup Jack Tuttle left with an injury, though Bazelak is expected to play.

Ohio State is a 40.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and moneyline odds are off the board with the over/under set at 60.